Toronto Gay Village murders should be police wake-up call, expert says

The case of Bruce McArthur should serve as a wake-up call to police to take missing persons cases more seriously, a sociologist says.

McArthur, a 66-year-old Thorncliffe Park resident, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Project Prism, the investigation into missing men Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen in Toronto’s Gay Village area.

“Police need to take these kinds of (missing persons) reports more seriously, but we see this quite often actually: we see that marginalized communities whether by race, ethnicity or gender, or in this case sexuality, often don’t get the full coverage or protection from the law,” said University of Toronto associate professor of sociology Jooyoung Lee, who teaches a course on serial homicides.

“As a social scientist I can’t help but wonder if some white women from an upper middle class neighbourhood had gone missing within the same span of time would there have been the same kind of response, and I don’t think so. I think that there would have been quite a bit more police resources dedicated to trying to investigate this.”

At a news conference last Thursday, homicide squad Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said police believe McArthur is “responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsman, and we believe he’s responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified.”

Kinsman, 49, was reported missing by a neighbour on June 28, two days after he was last seen near his Winchester Street home.

Esen, 44, was reported missing by a friend on April 30 and was last seen April 14 near Bloor Street and Ted Rogers Way, east of Church Street.

Both men were familiar with the Church and Wellesley streets area and were active on social media dating applications, police said.

Idsinga said McArthur was also “on some dating app websites.”

Project Prism, which was formed Aug. 14, is comprised of an officer from the homicide squad, an officer from the sex crimes unit and six members of 51 Division, three of whom were also members of Project Houston, an 18-month investigation that began in November 2012 focusing on the disappearances of three other men with ties to the Church and Wellesley area: Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam, Abdulbasir “Basir” Faizi, and Majeed “Hamid” Kayhan.