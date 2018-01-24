Toronto Gay Village murders should be police wake-up call, expert says

The case of Bruce McArthur should serve as a wake-up call to police to take missing persons cases more seriously, a sociologist says.
McArthur, a 66-year-old Thorncliffe Park resident, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Project Prism, the investigation into missing men Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen in Toronto’s Gay Village area.
“Police need to take these kinds of (missing persons) reports more seriously, but we see this quite often actually: we see that marginalized communities whether by race, ethnicity or gender, or in this case sexuality, often don’t get the full coverage or protection from the law,” said University of Toronto associate professor of sociology Jooyoung Lee, who teaches a course on serial homicides.
“As a social scientist I can’t help but wonder if some white women from an upper middle class neighbourhood had gone missing within the same span of time would there have been the same kind of response, and I don’t think so. I think that there would have been quite a bit more police resources dedicated to trying to investigate this.”
At a news conference last Thursday, homicide squad Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said police believe McArthur is “responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsman, and we believe he’s responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified.”
Kinsman, 49, was reported missing by a neighbour on June 28, two days after he was last seen near his Winchester Street home.
Esen, 44, was reported missing by a friend on April 30 and was last seen April 14 near Bloor Street and Ted Rogers Way, east of Church Street.
Both men were familiar with the Church and Wellesley streets area and were active on social media dating applications, police said.
Idsinga said McArthur was also “on some dating app websites.”
Project Prism, which was formed Aug. 14, is comprised of an officer from the homicide squad, an officer from the sex crimes unit and six members of 51 Division, three of whom were also members of Project Houston, an 18-month investigation that began in November 2012 focusing on the disappearances of three other men with ties to the Church and Wellesley area: Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam, Abdulbasir “Basir” Faizi, and Majeed “Hamid” Kayhan.
Project Houston failed to determine what happened to the three men.
Speaking in general terms, Lee suggested more should be done to intervene in these kinds of cases.
“People don’t just wake up one day and start killing people. There’s usually a gradual process,” he said. “And serial killers are notoriously good at hiding pieces of themselves and their lives. They have secret lives from people around them.”
Lee noted serial killers also enjoy committing the crimes.
“They’re doing this on their own accord because in some ways it’s gratifying to them, and that part is very difficult for people to wrap their heads around,” Lee said. “But serial killers have been around since beginning of time and they’ll continue to be around, so I think we definitely need to understand a little bit more about what makes them want to hurt people.”
The disappearance of Kinsman generated a great deal of community interest, with local residents organizing and participating in searches.
“He was always just a very reliable, kind and hilariously sarcastic person,” Kinsman’s friend and neighbour Robin LeBlanc said. “If you needed help with anything, he would drop whatever he was doing and help you. Occasionally, he would stop by with some wonderful baked concoction that he came up with. His specialty was a chocolate Guinness cake.”
At Thursday’s news conference, Police Chief Mark Saunders suggested the community’s “co-operation and information sharing” helped police make an arrest in the case.
“One of our roles is to listen to the community, and this is a classic example of that. It was through the community continuously talking to us and making us aware (that) gave us a greater focus.”
