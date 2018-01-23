Toronto boy, man charged in Lawrence Square Shopping Centre shooting

A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man have been charged with attempted murder after two men were shot at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre in North York Monday, Jan. 8.

According to Toronto police, a boy opened fire on a group of males standing at the north entrance of the mall, hitting a 31-year-old man and 27-year-old man, at approximately 3:20 p.m. Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police allege a total of 10 shots were fired.

The boy allegedly fled in a vehicle driven by a man.

Police executed search warrants in the investigation Monday, Jan. 22, allegedly recovering clothing worn during the shooting.