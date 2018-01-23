Toronto man wanted for murder of Toronto, Calgary men in Etobicoke

A 21-year-old Toronto man is wanted for the murder of two people and attempted murder of two others after four men were found shot in Etobicoke Friday, Jan. 19.
Toronto police responded to a call for a shooting in the West Deane Park neighbourhood, at West Deane Park Drive and Rabbit Lane, at 12:39 a.m. Four men with gunshot wounds were found in a vehicle. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to hospital in serious condition.
The two murdered men have been identified by police as Nasurdin Nasir, 26, of Toronto, and Terrell Carr, 24, of Calgary. Carr recently moved to Calgary from Toronto.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Ubaid Said, 21, of Toronto, for two counts each of second-degree murder and attempted murder.
“Efforts have been made to locate and apprehend him, without success,” police said in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 23.
“Anyone who is currently helping him avoid capture could be charged with a criminal offence,” the statement warned.
Said is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
