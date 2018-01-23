Toronto man wanted for murder of Toronto, Calgary men in Etobicoke

A 21-year-old Toronto man is wanted for the murder of two people and attempted murder of two others after four men were found shot in Etobicoke Friday, Jan. 19.

Toronto police responded to a call for a shooting in the West Deane Park neighbourhood, at West Deane Park Drive and Rabbit Lane, at 12:39 a.m. Four men with gunshot wounds were found in a vehicle. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The two murdered men have been identified by police as Nasurdin Nasir, 26, of Toronto, and Terrell Carr, 24, of Calgary. Carr recently moved to Calgary from Toronto.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Ubaid Said, 21, of Toronto, for two counts each of second-degree murder and attempted murder.