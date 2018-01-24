$3K City of Toronto grant to fund birdhouse building barbecue

Dedicated to transforming Black Creek Site East into a welcoming, recreational destination for nearby residents, a Rockcliffe-Smyth-area community group will host a bird house building barbecue thanks to funding from the City of Toronto’s Neighbourhood Investment program.

The event, to be held in the spring, has been coined ‘This BBQ is for the Birds’ and will feature music, a food truck, photo booth, face painting, prizes and giveaways. It will also include education about native birds to the Black Creek area as participants build and decorate the bird houses that will be placed along Black Creek and Lavender Creek Trail.

“Back many years ago, another group had worked with school kids to draw attention to that green space while getting people to clean up Lavender Creek Trail,” said Tanya Connors, a founder of the Black Creek Alliance, whose aim is to ensure Black Creek Site East is an environmentally sound, low flood risk, and recreationally inviting green space.

At the moment, the area is more of a “brown space with so much potential,” Connors told The Guardian. “It connects so many neighbourhoods. We want to make it user-friendly.”

Black Creek Alliance is partnering with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) on the barbecue and bird house building event that will take place in West Lake Park. In addition to raising awareness about the underappreciated green space, one of the goals of the event is to help create a network of residents of all ages who will “engage and participate in the potential revitalization and restoration of this area” while sharing information about native species, particularly the birds.

The alliance decided to split the $3,000 grant with another applicant. The funding will go toward food and entertainment, flyers and advertising material, and the like.

“The TRCA has a (bird house) design in mind,” Connors said. “We’ll have a day when we put them up along the creek.”

Materials to build the bird houses will be provided.

If you would like further details, join the Black Creek Alliance Facebook page.