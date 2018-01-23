Brampton man charged with attempted murder in five Toronto shootings

A 20-year-old Brampton man has been charged in five shootings in Etobicoke and North York.

Toronto police allege that at about 4 p.m. Jan. 9, a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were standing in the hallway of a building near Rathburn Road and The West Mall when a gunman approached from the exterior of the building and began to shoot multiple rounds at the pair.

The 19-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries; the 15-year-old girl escaped injury.

At about 3:10 p.m. Jan. 16, a 47-year-old man was shot in the Finch and Islington avenues area.

At about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20, a 20-year-old man was walking in the same area when a man with a gun got out of a vehicle and began to shoot at him.

At about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21, a 35-year-old man and a four-year-old girl were in a parked vehicle near Finch and Islington when a gunman got out of a vehicle and began to shoot at them. Neither the 35-year-old man nor the girl was hurt.

Less than an hour later, a 19-year-old man was walking in the Rathburn and Renforth drives area when a man in a vehicle approached, rolled down the window, stopped beside and began to shoot at the man.

On Jan. 22, police arrested Adam Abdi, 20, of Brampton.

“It is further alleged that coincidental to the arrest officers seized a firearm,” police said in a news release Jan. 23.

Abdi is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, 31 gun-related offences and five counts each of wearing a disguise and breaching probation.