‘Terrifying’: Young Brampton man accused of trying to murder seven people, including 4-year-old girl

A Brampton man is facing an astonishing 48 charges, including seven counts of attempted murder, in connection with five shootings over the past two weeks in which young men and girls as young as four years of age appear to have been targeted.

Police aren’t immediately saying whether the shootings were random or targeting specific individuals for a specific reason, but it left neighbours near one of the crime scenes afraid to walk outside.

“It’s absolutely terrifying,” said Kayla Maharaj in an Instagram post. “Now you’re just walking outside and you get shot.”

The arrest was made late Monday by Toronto Police following a joint task force investigation involving officers from the force’s 31 and 22 divisions “working closely together.”

The most recent shootings occurred Sunday, Jan. 21 about an hour apart.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., in the Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue area, a 35-year-old man and a four-year-old girl were in a parked vehicle when “a man with a gun” exited a vehicle and approached the vehicle with the man and girl, and “he began to shoot at the man and girl” and fled the area, police said.

The man and girl were not injured.

About an hour later, around 4:25 p.m., near Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive, a 19-year-old man was walking when a man in a vehicle approached him and rolled down the window while stopping beside the victim. He produced a gun and began to shoot at the man and fled the area. The victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics and remains in critical condition.

A day earlier, on Jan. 20 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police say, in the Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue area, a 20-year-old man was walking in the area, when a man exited an SUV with a gun and began to shoot at the him. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the man with the gun fled the area.

Back on Jan. 16 at approximately 3:10 p.m., again in the Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue area, a 47-year-old man was standing outside when a man with a gun approached him and shot him, leaving him with serious wounds in hospital.