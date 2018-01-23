TTC launches new community bus service in East York

The TTC has officially launched a new community bus service in East York.

The program, which uses the same type of vehicles as Wheel-Trans and was created with the goal of connecting riders to a variety of popular destinations, is now available on the 404 East York bus route.

Last fall, the TTC conducted a successful pilot project in East York. The service was permanently implemented in the community on Jan. 7.

It is already available on the 400 Lawrence Manor, 402 Parkdale, 403 Don Mills and 405 Etobicoke routes.