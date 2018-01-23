Riverside BIA looks to future of Queen-Broadview area

The Riverside Business Improvement Area is looking to the near- and long-term future of the Queen-Broadview area.

Earlier this month, the local business association issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a comprehensive, multi-year streetscape master plan for the mixed-use commercial and residential neighbourhood. Bids must be submitted by Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. The new plan will be presented at the BIA’s annual general meeting in October.

“Given upcoming changes, the Riverside BIA has an opportunity to leverage existing and incoming resources to highlight the area's history while creating a distinct vibrant modern day identity that showcases its welcoming community atmosphere, while creating better connections to/from neighbouring communities and attractions,” the RFP read.

“The creation of a multi-year streetscape master plan is critical for the Riverside BIA to guide its investments over the short to long term, and create an even stronger sense of place and identity to help cement the neighbourhood through and within its changing landscape.”

During a recent interview, Jennifer Lay, executive director of the Riverside BIA, said the plan will take a closer look at how the neighbourhood can be more cohesive through streetscape elements like tree pits, planters, lighting and public art as well as year-round public programming.

She also said it would take into consideration the neighbourhood’s architecture and heritage, while also looking to incorporate elements of its future, like the Riverside Square development.

“We’re trying to tie the whole neighbourhood together,” Lay said.

“Having a master plan will give us a long-term view we can implement year after year versus doing piecemeal projects. I’ll be a purposeful plan of action.”

This is the first time in several decades that the Riverside BIA has commissioned an overall streetscape master plan.

Established in 1980, the Riverside Business Improvement Area is one of Canada’s first business improvement areas. It spans 10 blocks along Queen Street East from the Don Valley bridge to Empire Avenue.