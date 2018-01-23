King Street business owners speak out against transit pilot project

While the TTC’s King Street pilot project has been lauded by the city for cutting travel times on streetcars, local businesses say they’re feeling the pinch from the loss of car traffic.

The pilot project, which prevents cars from traveling continuously along King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis streets, has contributed to roughly a 50 per cent drop in business for restaurants such as Kit Kat Italian Bar and Grill, said Kit Kat owner Al Carbone.

“We’re not against transit,” said Carbone, who raised eyebrows when he installed an ice sculpture of a middle finger outside his restaurant. “We want to send a message to city hall. You take away the traffic and the cars in a big tourist area and it takes business away.”

Several stores have launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #ReverseKingCarBan, along with window signs, placemats and children’s colouring sheets that read “KING ST. WAS OPEN FOR BUSINESS.”

In launching the campaign, business owners pointed out city data that suggested travel times were cut by 12 to 24 seconds on average during the morning rush hour and 102 to 150 seconds during the evening rush hour.

Carbone noted his middle finger ice sculpture actually helped his cause as it garnered attention and wound up drawing in customers. He had never hoped to have to take matters that far, however.

“If I’d put up a statue of a snowman, do you think anyone would have paid attention?” he said.

“We want transit riders to get a smooth ride, but you see empty cars, or you see people waiting for three cars because they’re full. Transit is transit’s problem, but we’re paying big taxes here, big rents, collecting HST and so on, and they get rid of all the business.”

Carbone’s staff and suppliers have also faced challenges as a result of the pilot project. David Reale, a supplier from Riviera Bakery said the restrictions on cars make it far more difficult for him to deliver to the area.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “Why eliminate all the parking? It was hard enough to find a space to park before but now shipping to restaurants in the neighbourhood is so much harder.”