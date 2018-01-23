Toronto's Birch Cliff residents want end to speeding on Kingston Road

Kingston Road, as it runs through Birch Cliff, is a “traffic corridor,” a place where motorists driving eastward from the Beach try to make up lost time.

“The natural inclination is to go fast,” Gary Crawford, the local councillor, told a traffic safety meeting last week.

Residents of Birch Cliff, from Victoria Park to Birchmount Road, believe impatient drivers and speeders threaten their community.

One driver killed Karla Groten, a single mother of two, on Dec. 23, as she crossed Kingston at Warden Avenue.

Linda Campbell, manager at Toronto Public Library’s Taylor Memorial Branch beside the intersection, saw the accident and said such moments are among the worst imaginable.

“You hear the horns, you hear the squeal,” said Campbell, adding she sees two to four collisions a week, plus near-misses with children.

“I’m really worried it’s going to happen again,” she said at the meeting in St. Nicholas Birchcliff Church.

Crawford told residents a 50 km/h limit may have worked when fewer people lived along that stretch of Kingston; it could soon be reduced to 40 km/h as one of several responses to the area’s safety concerns.

The Warden-Kingston intersection failed to qualify for a red-light camera. That decision will be reviewed, said Crawford, but not because of the accident which claimed Groten’s life.

Some residents told the councillor and Toronto police new markings on Kingston and other area roads won’t deter speeders as much as tickets from police.