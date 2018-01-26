Toronto students support homeless youth through Tokens4Change

Teens from a number of Toronto schools are once again showcasing their artistic talent across the city in support of homeless youth.

Some 600 students and volunteers will perform short theatrical pieces, play music and dance in subway stations, in the PATH and in other high-traffic areas to collect tokens or cash donations to support Youth Without Shelter (YWS), an Etobicoke shelter for youth aged 16 to 24.

The event, dubbed Tokens4Change, aims to bring in $101,000 for the shelter, which has helped prevent young people like Hannah L. from falling through the cracks. Hannah stayed in YWS from November 2016 until September 2017, and having shelter in the city helped her stay in school.

“My parents moved to Ottawa but I had a lot of opportunities in my high school that I didn’t want to lose,” she said. “I was staying with a friend but that went completely south and I couldn’t stay there anymore.”

While Hannah had reservations about moving into a shelter at first, she quickly found the supports she received at YWS invaluable. From tutors to computers to transit programs to help kids get to and from school, the shelter offered plenty of help for young people looking to reach their potential.

Hannah also noted that the youth she met at the shelter came from all walks of life.

“There were people who were new to Canada, people who had been kicked out by their parents, people who lost their parents and had nowhere to go,” she said.

YWS executive director Steve Doherty said Tokens4Change helps bridge gaps in his organization’s funding, with transit costs for youth serving as a major expense.

“One of the biggest barriers homeless youth experience is the cost of transit,” he said. “For so many of them, there’s a choice: do I eat today or do I take transit to school?”

He noted the shelter, which serves about 1,000 youth per year, offers an emergency shelter, a long-term shelter for youth looking to stay in schools, plus transit help and other vital supports.