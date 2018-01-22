Man wanted for attempted murder after North York hair salon stabbing

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a suspect in an attempted murder investigation.
According to police, a man entered a hair salon in the area of Jane Street and Marshlynn Avenue, which is near Lawrence Avenue, and stabbed another man inside multiple times at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.
The attacker reportedly fled after other patrons intervened, escaping through an alleyway east of Jane. He wore a dark-blue winter coat, dark jeans and a black toque.
Barrington Brooks, 51, of Toronto, has been identified as a suspect. Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Monday, Jan. 22. He was described by police as five-foot-ten with a medium build. Police warned he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.
Anyone with information about his location or the investigation is asked to contact 12 Division police at 416-222-1200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
