Man wanted for attempted murder after North York hair salon stabbing

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a suspect in an attempted murder investigation.

According to police, a man entered a hair salon in the area of Jane Street and Marshlynn Avenue, which is near Lawrence Avenue, and stabbed another man inside multiple times at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

The attacker reportedly fled after other patrons intervened, escaping through an alleyway east of Jane. He wore a dark-blue winter coat, dark jeans and a black toque.

Barrington Brooks, 51, of Toronto, has been identified as a suspect. Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Monday, Jan. 22. He was described by police as five-foot-ten with a medium build. Police warned he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.