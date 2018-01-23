Toronto police 11 Division presses for safety as break-ins spike

After an upswing in residential entries in west-end neighbourhoods this year, Toronto police’s 11 Division is reminding residents to secure their homes to prevent them.

Police are receiving reports where suspects are gaining access to homes through front and rear doors.

Some crime prevention tips include locking your doors, trimming your trees and bushes around your home, don’t leave windows bare and hide valuables.

Also, keep garbage bins away from homes as someone can stand on them to view inside your home, install an alarm system and camera and lock the garage when leaving.