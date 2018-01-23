Toronto police 11 Division presses for safety as break-ins spike

After an upswing in residential entries in west-end neighbourhoods this year, Toronto police’s 11 Division is reminding residents to secure their homes to prevent them.
Police are receiving reports where suspects are gaining access to homes through front and rear doors.
Some crime prevention tips include locking your doors, trimming your trees and bushes around your home, don’t leave windows bare and hide valuables.
Also, keep garbage bins away from homes as someone can stand on them to view inside your home, install an alarm system and camera and lock the garage when leaving.
Residents can call the 11 Division crime prevention team for a free home security assessment.
Last year, the division launched its Crime Prevention Toolkit, an envelope containing several pamphlets providing tips to prevent crimes such as residential entries, bike thefts, auto thefts and more.
For more information and to get a tool kit, contact the crime prevention office at 416-808-1188 or email 11division@torontopolice.on.ca.
