Veteran Toronto police officer celebrated by community

Former 13 Division police Supt. Scott Baptist was honoured for his work in the community at a special appreciation event, Saturday, Jan. 13.
Friend and colleague, retired police officer and Toronto Police Service volunteer chaplain Ojo Tewogbade, says Baptist is a big believer in ‘community based policing.’
“He encouraged his officers to get out of their cars, to get out on the street and get to know people, to build trust,” Tewogbade said.
Tewogbade was instrumental in organizing the dinner for Baptist at Christ Church, The British Methodist Episcopal Church, at Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street.
“He is extremely open-minded toward everybody as a comrade and a boss,” Twogbade said. “He is very fair to everyone. He was always there for me, for everyone on the job.”
Baptist is a 30-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service. As unit commander of 13 and 53 divisions, he led a force of 350 officers and civilian support staff. In late October, he was appointed to the head of traffic services.
“He is the kind of cop you want as a cop,” Fred Massai, franchisee/owner of Freddie’s No Frills, said. “He’s not there to police, he’s there to serve and protect.”
