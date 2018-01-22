Bullet flies through apartment window as shots fired on Gerrard Street

Toronto police are investigating after several shots were fired, one into an apartment, in the Regent Park area Sunday night.
Police said four-to-five shots were heard on Gerrard Street East, near Sumach Street, at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 21.
“Officers responded. They did not find any victims, nor did they find any suspects, but they did locate the scene,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said. “Shell casings were located and there was also damage to the building, a bullet went through a window.”
There were also reports that a vehicle was heard speeding away at the time of the gunfire.
Police didn’t release descriptions of the shooter or shooters.
Anyone with information should call 51 Division police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police are investigating after several shots were fired, one into an apartment, in the Regent Park area Sunday night.
Police said four-to-five shots were heard on Gerrard Street East, near Sumach Street, at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 21.
“Officers responded. They did not find any victims, nor did they find any suspects, but they did locate the scene,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said. “Shell casings were located and there was also damage to the building, a bullet went through a window.”
There were also reports that a vehicle was heard speeding away at the time of the gunfire.
Police didn’t release descriptions of the shooter or shooters.
Anyone with information should call 51 Division police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police are investigating after several shots were fired, one into an apartment, in the Regent Park area Sunday night.
Police said four-to-five shots were heard on Gerrard Street East, near Sumach Street, at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 21.
“Officers responded. They did not find any victims, nor did they find any suspects, but they did locate the scene,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said. “Shell casings were located and there was also damage to the building, a bullet went through a window.”
There were also reports that a vehicle was heard speeding away at the time of the gunfire.
Police didn’t release descriptions of the shooter or shooters.
Anyone with information should call 51 Division police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).