Man, 20, charged with attempted murder in Etobicoke shooting

A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Wareside Road, near Groverdale Road in the Rathburn Road and The West Mall area, at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21 for reports that a man had been shot.

A victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

“Reports were there was a white Honda CRV that appeared to be involved,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.