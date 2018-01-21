Fog advisory in place through Sunday evening over Toronto area: Environment Canada

Incoming patches of fog could result in near zero visibility Sunday evening, says Environment Canada.

The federal agency has issued a weather advisory for the Toronto area as well as central Ontario for Sunday afternoon, with fog expected to last into the night.

The fog is expected to dissipate by Monday morning, but until then travel conditions could be dangerously impacted by a lack of visibility in some areas.

Meanwhile, the agency has downgraded its freezing rain advisory for Monday morning’s commute, leading to concerns for icy roads, as a cold front expected to cross the Great Lakes is unlikely to leave eastern Ontario.