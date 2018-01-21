Suspect sought after Parkdale afternoon robbery

Toronto police are investigating after a Sunday afternoon robbery in Parkdale.

The suspect entered the establishment at Queen Street and Jameson Avenue around 1:30 p.m., demanding money and indicating he had a weapon, though none was seen. The individual took an undisclosed sum of money before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall wearing a black bomber jacket with the hood up.

If you have any information about this incident, contact 14 Division at 416-808-1400 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers (416-222-8477).