Police looking for stabbing suspect after Annex house party turns violent

Police are investigating after a stabbing took place during a house party Saturday night in the Annex.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. when a male victim was found at a residence near St. George Street and Prince Arthur Avenue with a non-life threatening wound to his abdomen. The man was eventually transported to hospital, said a Toronto Police Services spokesperson.

The suspect is described as Latino between 5’6”and 5’8” weighing about 150 pounds with a thin build. He was accompanied by a group of seven other people.

If you have any information about this case, contact 53 Division at 416-808-5300 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by dialling 416-222-TIPS (8477).