Police looking for one suspect in early morning shooting at Dufferin and Eglinton

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim flagged down a patrol car shortly before 5 a.m. and was immediately transported to hospital with an injury to his arm, said Toronto Police spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook. Police closed Eglinton all the way to Dufferin as they investigated. The street was reopened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40, wearing a black jacket.

If you have any information about this incident, contact 13 Division directly at 416-808-1300 or make an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers hotline (416-222-8477).