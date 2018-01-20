Thousands protest at Nathan Philips Square

Thousands turned out Saturday afternoon to Nathan Phillips Square in support of women's equality. For the second year, the Women’s March movement held rallies across the globe, including Toronto, to show solidarity and bring attention to women's issues. By 12:30 p.m., the square was packed with cheering and loud applause for the rally and subsequent march.

“We've collected here to make sure everyone knows we will not take it anymore," said speaker Zanana Akande to loud cheers. Akande, the first black woman to be elected to the Ontario Legislature, was one of several speakers addressing the crowd over the course of the two-hour event.

The now annual day of action takes place on the same day Donald Trump marks his first year as U.S. president, a fact not lost on march co-organizer Deb Parent. Last year's edition of the march took place the day after Trump's inauguration.

While many protesters waved signs and banners criticizing and lampooning Trump, Parent said this year's action was focused more on growing local movements and pushing for homegrown change, including electing more women into political office.

"We want to keep the momentum going," said Parent. "What's important is building awareness and understanding." Carly Desjarenis showed up at the march with her 10 month-old-son in tow. Desjarenis, who was pregnant with her son at last year's march said she wants to help build a world where her children both understand and appreciate the importance of equality between men and women.

"I was raised knowing men and women are equal, and then I entered the real world," said Desjarenis. 2017 was a pivotal year for awareness of women's issues, with the #MeToo and Time's Up movements highlighting widespread sexual harassment and assault committed by men in positions of power. Desjarenis said it is important now more than ever to support such causes "They're yelling so we're going to keep yelling too," she said.

Waving a sign highlighting discrimination against refugees, Zarina Decambria said she chose to participate in support of the women in her family, specifically her 22-year-old granddaughter. "I want her to be able to walk proud and feel safe where she is," said Decambria. "I want her to be strong, and she is."

