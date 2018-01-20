High Park area residents protest to save superintendent’s job

The recent termination of a High Park North building superintendent has sparked outrage among tenants who are calling for him to be reinstated.

Close to a dozen residents at 40 High Park Ave. held a protest in front of their apartment building Saturday morning to bring attention to Trevor Hutchings’ release, which they said was unfair.

“This place is really going to be going downhill without Trev,” said Jean Colvin, who has lived in the building for 10 years.

Hutchings, 66, has lived in the building for 14 years with his wife Joanne Charity, 72, and said he was told on Jan. 11 that he would be let go and needed to find a new place to live.

His employer, Vertica Resident Services, told Metroland Media Toronto in an email it “would never comment on a private personnel matter.”

After the news broke, an online petition was started and has gathered more than 240 signatures as of press time.

Philip Meadows and his wife were the ones who started it.

“He has an understanding of this old building. I feel like he knows when something is wrong, he knows where to go,” Meadows said while holding a sign that read “Keep Trevor”.

Hutchings could not disclose why he was let go due to a non-disclosure agreement, but said he appreciates all the residents who have showed him support.

“A lot of them have my private number that they would call 24-7,” he said as protesters demonstrated behind him. “Whether I was here, on duty, off duty, if there was an emergency or they were stuck, I’d be more than happy to help them.”