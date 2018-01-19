Man charged after woman violently robbed at ATM in Kensington Market

A Toronto man has been arrested after a woman was violently robbed at an ATM in Kensington Market.

The 23-year-old woman was attacked after withdrawing money from an ATM in the area of Kensignton Avenue and St. Andrew Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to Toronto police, a man approached and grabbed the victim from behind after she had withdrawn cash. He allegedly threw her to the ground and assaulted her before stealing her money, then fled north on Kensington.

Toronto police released photos of a suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him Thursday, Jan. 18.