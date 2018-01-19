Toronto man, Calgary man identified as Etobicoke murder victims

A Toronto man and a Calgary man have been identified as the two people killed in a shooting in Etobicoke’s West Dean Park neighbourhood Friday, Jan. 19.

At 12:39 a.m., Toronto police responded to a call for a shooting at West Deane Park Drive and Rabbit Lane, where four men were found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The two men killed have now been identified by police as Nasurdin Nasir, 26, of Toronto, and Terrell Carr, 24, of Calgary. Carr recently moved to Calgary from Toronto.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.