Dencan Books and Magazines in the Junction to close after 50 years

Business has been tough due to online giants like Amazon, but he thinks more people are starting to read physical copies again and not on devices.

“It’s not like holding a book. It’s just not,” said Roberts while standing in front of a stocked bookshelf. “But Amazon is tough to compete with.”

Mississauga residents Bruce Walker and his wife Louise Peacock regularly visit Dencan when they come to the Junction.

Despite the large amount of books scattered throughout the store, Peacock said Roberts would be able to find one for a customer without a problem.

She added she’ll miss him when it closes.

“He makes the store,” she said. “Whether the store was packed, rolling in junk or difficult to negotiate, it was always about coming in and saying hi to Eddie and chatting … he’s just a really colourful character, a fun and good guy and I’ll miss him.”

Walker enjoys reading photography books, and was usually able to pick out a good one among the chaos.

“Coming in here is not like the standard bookstore with the standard stock,” he said. “It’s eclectic, weird and you never know what you’re going to find. Stuff is misplaced occasionally, so you’ll be looking along and say, ‘Hey, that book doesn’t belong there,’ and you’ll look at it and you’ll go, ‘Oh, that’s actually pretty cool.’ So the accidental discovery of things is very strong here.”

Roberts will close the store when he sells his entire inventory, which he estimates to be "well over 100,000 books." If the collection isn’t sold, he will close by July 31.

Until then, a sale is underway with paperbacks going for $2 and hardcovers for $3.

Roberts said he’ll miss all the “great people” he’s come to know.

“I want to thank all of my customers for all the great years of support they’ve given me,” he said. “I’ll miss you all.”