Tim Hortons protest at Broadview and Danforth one of 50 across Canada

A gathering of more than 20 people outside a Broadview and Danforth avenues Tim Hortons was one of 50 such protests happening across Canada Friday, Jan. 19.
The protests were in response to some franchise owners’ decisions to cut-back employee benefits following Ontario's minimum wage increase to $14 per hour this year.
“I thought it was really important to come out and show support for the workers of Tim Hortons, many of whom work for minimum wage, to say that the change in minimum wage is supposed to lift all of these precarious jobs workers, these low-wage workers, to make sure that they are actually closer to a living wage,” said protester Lisa Kelly, director of the women’s department at Canadian labour union Unifor.
“Tim Hortons’ actions of taking away paid breaks and taking away other rights and benefits is really unfair. At the corporate level, Tim Hortons makes an awful lot of money so it shouldn’t be the lowest paid workers that are moving backwards and not benefiting from this change in the law.”
Another protester, Beixi Liu, part of the Fight for $15 and Fairness movement, called on Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) to take action against franchisees’ employee cutbacks.
He said RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz earns 300 times more than the average Tim Hortons employee.
“They should share with workers, they can afford it, which is why we’re putting pressure on them to build the community, don’t destroy the community,” Liu said. “Tim Hortons survives and thrives in communities. Without communities, there’s no Tim Hortons, no CEOs, no billionaires, they all will be gone.”
A gathering of more than 20 people outside a Broadview and Danforth avenues Tim Hortons was one of 50 such protests happening across Canada Friday, Jan. 19.
The protests were in response to some franchise owners’ decisions to cut-back employee benefits following Ontario's minimum wage increase to $14 per hour this year.
“I thought it was really important to come out and show support for the workers of Tim Hortons, many of whom work for minimum wage, to say that the change in minimum wage is supposed to lift all of these precarious jobs workers, these low-wage workers, to make sure that they are actually closer to a living wage,” said protester Lisa Kelly, director of the women’s department at Canadian labour union Unifor.
“Tim Hortons’ actions of taking away paid breaks and taking away other rights and benefits is really unfair. At the corporate level, Tim Hortons makes an awful lot of money so it shouldn’t be the lowest paid workers that are moving backwards and not benefiting from this change in the law.”
Another protester, Beixi Liu, part of the Fight for $15 and Fairness movement, called on Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) to take action against franchisees’ employee cutbacks.
He said RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz earns 300 times more than the average Tim Hortons employee.
“They should share with workers, they can afford it, which is why we’re putting pressure on them to build the community, don’t destroy the community,” Liu said. “Tim Hortons survives and thrives in communities. Without communities, there’s no Tim Hortons, no CEOs, no billionaires, they all will be gone.”
A gathering of more than 20 people outside a Broadview and Danforth avenues Tim Hortons was one of 50 such protests happening across Canada Friday, Jan. 19.
The protests were in response to some franchise owners’ decisions to cut-back employee benefits following Ontario's minimum wage increase to $14 per hour this year.
“I thought it was really important to come out and show support for the workers of Tim Hortons, many of whom work for minimum wage, to say that the change in minimum wage is supposed to lift all of these precarious jobs workers, these low-wage workers, to make sure that they are actually closer to a living wage,” said protester Lisa Kelly, director of the women’s department at Canadian labour union Unifor.
“Tim Hortons’ actions of taking away paid breaks and taking away other rights and benefits is really unfair. At the corporate level, Tim Hortons makes an awful lot of money so it shouldn’t be the lowest paid workers that are moving backwards and not benefiting from this change in the law.”
Another protester, Beixi Liu, part of the Fight for $15 and Fairness movement, called on Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) to take action against franchisees’ employee cutbacks.
He said RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz earns 300 times more than the average Tim Hortons employee.
“They should share with workers, they can afford it, which is why we’re putting pressure on them to build the community, don’t destroy the community,” Liu said. “Tim Hortons survives and thrives in communities. Without communities, there’s no Tim Hortons, no CEOs, no billionaires, they all will be gone.”