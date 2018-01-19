Tim Hortons protest at Broadview and Danforth one of 50 across Canada

A gathering of more than 20 people outside a Broadview and Danforth avenues Tim Hortons was one of 50 such protests happening across Canada Friday, Jan. 19.

The protests were in response to some franchise owners’ decisions to cut-back employee benefits following Ontario's minimum wage increase to $14 per hour this year.

“I thought it was really important to come out and show support for the workers of Tim Hortons, many of whom work for minimum wage, to say that the change in minimum wage is supposed to lift all of these precarious jobs workers, these low-wage workers, to make sure that they are actually closer to a living wage,” said protester Lisa Kelly, director of the women’s department at Canadian labour union Unifor.

“Tim Hortons’ actions of taking away paid breaks and taking away other rights and benefits is really unfair. At the corporate level, Tim Hortons makes an awful lot of money so it shouldn’t be the lowest paid workers that are moving backwards and not benefiting from this change in the law.”