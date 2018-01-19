Bike lane plan on Yonge Street in North York to be debated next month

A plan recommending separated bike lanes on Yonge Street in Willowdale will finally be debated in late February, after the clock ran out on a lengthy public hearing on the plan at Friday's Public Works and Infrastructure Committee.

The plan, REimagining Yonge, is a $51.5 million plan to revitalize Yonge Street for pedestrians, between Sheppard Avenue and just north of Finch Avenue. The centrepiece is a controversial proposal to reduce the busy stretch of Yonge from six lanes to just four, and widen sidewalks and build separated bike lanes in its place.

The committee was to have made recommendations on it Jan. 19 – but they ran up against the city's iron-clad “sunset clause” which requires meetings to end 90 minutes before sunset on Fridays to allow for religious observances. By the time the hour of 3:30 p.m. rolled around, there were still 10 of 26 deputations left, and the committee adjourned.

But by that time, the committee had heard plenty from the public – including some well-known political figures from past and present.

Patricia (“Patty”) Starr, the former head of Ontario Place and political fundraiser jailed in the early 1990s for election fraud, spoke on behalf of a coalition of residents led by former city councillor Norm Gardner, suggesting that the report had been rammed through without adequate consultation by Willowdale Coun. John Filion. She suggested that the large Korean population was not consulted and that public meetings did not offer necessary translation services.

“It's being railroaded,” she said.

Former city councillor Doug Ford, who is running for mayor later this year against Mayor John Tory, spoke to the committee in opposition to the Yonge Street bike lanes.

“People are terrified in North York Yonge Street is going to be destroyed like they destroyed Bloor Street, like they destroyed King Street, like they destroyed Woodbine,” Ford said. “It's war on the car, it's anti-car.”

Alasdair Robertson, of the Bayview Cummer Neighbourhood Associaiton, spoke on behalf of communities just north of Finch, where Yonge Street would narrow from six lanes to four. He said that would drive traffic through those neighbourhoods seeking a detour, and like many including Mayor Tory, supported a plan to keep Yonge Street at six lanes and build bike lanes on Beecroft Road – part of the North York service road that was built with the intention of removing traffic from Yonge Street.

He pointed out that traffic originating from north of Steeles Avenue will in all likelihood continue to increase as York Region continues to approve more housing.