TTC, Mark Grimes propose short-term transit fixes for Humber Bay Shores

A day after joining Mayor John Tory in endorsing a future transit hub on Park Lawn Road, Mark Grimes hosted an open house to present two transit proposals aimed at easing congestion in the Humber Bay Shores and Mimico areas in the shorter term.
The Etobicoke-Lakeshore councillor was joined by TTC staff on Thursday, Jan. 18 to unveil the two proposals: the first, a one-year pilot project for the TTC to begin operating an express shuttle bus between the Humber Bay Shores area and Mimico GO Station; and the second, a route change for the 66B Prince Edward bus, that would see it bypass traffic congestion on Lake Shore Boulevard in favour of Marine Parade Drive.
“These could be short-term fixes until we find out what happens over at the Mr. Christie/First Capital property,” Grimes told the Etobicoke Guardian during the afternoon open house session at the Polish Association of Toronto.
The Mimico GO Station shuttle bus, which Grimes said he’d like to get moving by early summer, is projected to serve approximately 200 daily customer-trips to and from the Humber Bay Shores and Mimico areas during peak periods.
“We want to get people moving, so hopefully we can get this bus going as soon as possible,” Grimes said of the shuttle, whose Presto card-using riders would benefit from the $1.50 GO fare discount they can now receive when transferring from the TTC, under a co-fare agreement between the two transit agencies announced last October.
“The shuttle will be a more immediate fix, but we still need to figure out where it’s going to stop, and how many stops it will make. I have some questions myself, because we need to make sure it makes a huge impact not only on Humber Bay Shores, but that it picks up people on the east end of Mimico, too.”
Meanwhile, Grimes said changes to the Prince Edward bus route — which currently serves 5,400 customer-trips on a daily basis — would see the 66B bus come straight down Park Lawn and onto Marine Parade Drive, rather than turning onto Lake Shore Boulevard.
“Right now, we’ve got buses sitting on Lake Shore and it’s taking them sometimes 20 to 30 minutes to get through that very short stretch in that congestion. The thought behind this change is that it would get people up to Old Mill Station faster,” he said.
"That said, I know some people don’t want more buses on Marine Parade Drive, and that’s why we’re here today — to get input from the community.”
Jim Reekie was one of those local residents opposed to the proposed changes to the Prince Edward route.
As president of the Humber Bay Shores Condominium Association, Reekie said that while many of the residents he represents think the Mimico GO station shuttle is a “no-brainer” that will be great for the community, diverting the 66B bus down Marine Parade Drive is a much less popular move.
“I’m not a big fan of it, either,” he said, noting that each new bus stop that will have to be installed along Marine Parade to accommodate the new route will take away five metered parking spaces, not to mention the fact that there are currently no crosswalks to accommodate the safe passage of residents across the busy street.
Vivian Pettigrew, who moved to Brookers Lane from Oakville less than a year ago, was likewise more keen on the Mimico GO shuttle proposal than the proposed changes to the Prince Edward bus route.
“Sure, the 66 bus gets you to Old Mill station, but then you still have to go about 11 stops to get into the city. Do you realize how long that is?” she asked, noting she’d be more apt to take the shuttle to Mimico GO Station to ensure herself a speedier ride to downtown Toronto.
Like Grimes, Pettigrew said she’d also love to see the Mr. Christie lands become home to a new Park Lawn GO Station.
“The population base of this area is quite high and it’s getting higher every day — and with that, the congestion is only getting worse and worse,” she said.
“I talk to young neighbours who work downtown, and they all take their cars. Doesn’t that defeat the purpose of living closer to the city? If the city wants people to take transit and leave their cars at home, they simply have to make transit easier and more accessible — there’s no doubt about it.”
Anyone unable to attend the Grimes’ Jan. 18 open house can view the presentation materials at http://bit.ly/2Ds6jsI.
Residents are also invited to submit their comments about the transit proposals via email to councillor_grimes@toronto.ca and planning@ttc.ca until Jan. 26.
