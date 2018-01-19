TTC, Mark Grimes propose short-term transit fixes for Humber Bay Shores

A day after joining Mayor John Tory in endorsing a future transit hub on Park Lawn Road, Mark Grimes hosted an open house to present two transit proposals aimed at easing congestion in the Humber Bay Shores and Mimico areas in the shorter term.

The Etobicoke-Lakeshore councillor was joined by TTC staff on Thursday, Jan. 18 to unveil the two proposals: the first, a one-year pilot project for the TTC to begin operating an express shuttle bus between the Humber Bay Shores area and Mimico GO Station; and the second, a route change for the 66B Prince Edward bus, that would see it bypass traffic congestion on Lake Shore Boulevard in favour of Marine Parade Drive.

“These could be short-term fixes until we find out what happens over at the Mr. Christie/First Capital property,” Grimes told the Etobicoke Guardian during the afternoon open house session at the Polish Association of Toronto.

The Mimico GO Station shuttle bus, which Grimes said he’d like to get moving by early summer, is projected to serve approximately 200 daily customer-trips to and from the Humber Bay Shores and Mimico areas during peak periods.

“We want to get people moving, so hopefully we can get this bus going as soon as possible,” Grimes said of the shuttle, whose Presto card-using riders would benefit from the $1.50 GO fare discount they can now receive when transferring from the TTC, under a co-fare agreement between the two transit agencies announced last October.

“The shuttle will be a more immediate fix, but we still need to figure out where it’s going to stop, and how many stops it will make. I have some questions myself, because we need to make sure it makes a huge impact not only on Humber Bay Shores, but that it picks up people on the east end of Mimico, too.”

Meanwhile, Grimes said changes to the Prince Edward bus route — which currently serves 5,400 customer-trips on a daily basis — would see the 66B bus come straight down Park Lawn and onto Marine Parade Drive, rather than turning onto Lake Shore Boulevard.

“Right now, we’ve got buses sitting on Lake Shore and it’s taking them sometimes 20 to 30 minutes to get through that very short stretch in that congestion. The thought behind this change is that it would get people up to Old Mill Station faster,” he said.

"That said, I know some people don’t want more buses on Marine Parade Drive, and that’s why we’re here today — to get input from the community.”

Jim Reekie was one of those local residents opposed to the proposed changes to the Prince Edward route.