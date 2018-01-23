Now is the time to build in Mount Dennis, Frances Nunziata says

Construction is well underway on the Crosstown LRT, which means Mount Dennis is poised to become the second largest transit hub in Toronto — second only to Union Station.

And yet, despite the neighbourhood’s imminent transformation and developers’ interest in the area, builders are hesitant to move forward with any projects.

“The potential for this neighbourhood is huge,” said Robert Caplan, owner of Caplan’s Appliances, a fixture on Weston Road just south of Eglinton Avenue, since 1953. “I see it every day.”

Caplan, who is chair of the Mount Dennis Business Improvement Area (BIA), pointed to the neighbourhood’s accessibility both by public transit and vehicle from downtown and from the northern city limit of Steeles Avenue during a walkabout of the retail strip with city planning and economic development staff, including former chief planner Paul Bedford. They were also joined by York South-Weston Coun. Frances Nunziata and BIA co-ordinator Laura Alderson on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

“This could be a focal point in the city,” Caplan said. “We’d love to see new restaurants and independent businesses.”

Within the last few years, developers have purchased two sites within the BIA’s boundaries, including the corner of Ray Avenue and Weston Road, and the north east corner of Hollis Street and Weston Road. However, they have not made any proposals for the properties.

“(Developers) need to be ahead of the curve instead of behind it,” Alderson said.

They need a nudge, the councillor told Gregg Lintern, acting chief planner and executive director of city planning, and Mike Williams, general manager of economic development and culture.

“That’s why we need an avenue study for Mount Dennis. I need your help to get it started this year.”

The study, which would create a framework for new development and contain new zoning and urban design guidelines, should be top of the list for the city because of the Crosstown LRT, scheduled to open in 2021, she said.