Councillors approved stacked townhouses in Long Branch

“You can no longer go up Long Branch Avenue (to Lake Shore). You have to wait two or three lights to pull out.”

Thirty-four parking spaces would be located in a single-level underground garage.

“Long Branch is busting at the seams, and is under siege,” said Ward 6 (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Coun. Mark Grimes, who represents the area. “There’s a feeling in the neighbourhood (development) is happening too fast, but it’s happening throughout the city. It’s a very desirable neighbourhood. We can look at types of (build) materials to fit this in better. I think this fits in.

“People who want to be able to live in this neighbourhood can’t because it’s too expensive.”

Neil Cresswell, community planning director with the city’s Etobicoke York District, agreed with Grimes that Long Branch is “a very desirable neighbourhood.”

Cresswell said the proposal’s design would mirror that of the ecclesiastical modern style esthetic of the former St. Agnes Anglican Church across the street.

Grimes cited a large-scale residential development nearby on Lake Shore, as well as a new TD Bank and Starbucks in the area.

“The street front is evolving with better shops and better restaurants. We need more density to support new businesses,” Grimes said.

T.J. Cieciura, the developer’s planning consultant, said Mantella designed its proposal of 1,100- to 1,400-square-foot units to be affordable to young families.

“It will be a pretty centrepiece of Mantella’s first foray into residential development in Etobicoke,” he said of the formerly commercial developer. “It will allow new families to move into this area.”

Cieciura said the city’s official plan allows for three and four storeys in the neighbourhood.

“We think it fits in with the neighbourhood,” he said, noting the “broad range of style” of houses in the area. “The (exterior) colour and natural stone selection are closer (to that of area homes). We’re building in a bit of an older look even though it’s a modern dwelling.”

Ward 5 (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Coun. Justin Di Ciano was the sole councillor to vote against the stacked townhouse proposal.

“This really irks me,” Di Ciano said. “We have a housing crisis in the city. People want to transfer from condo units to housing and finding it very difficult to do so. We’re no longer building housing-sized units in the city.

“Eight-hundred square feet should be in a condo … There doesn’t seem to be any incentive for builders to build family-sized housing units. The (city’s) policy is wrong, and we’re not looking at it.”

City planners wrote in a December city staff report the proposed stacked townhouses are “more in keeping with the residential neighbourhood” than a funeral home, and are “compatible” with existing housing types in the area.

If approved, the proposal would eliminate the permission for a funeral home on the property.

At a February 2016 community consultation meeting, approximately 21 residents suggested the townhouses be three-bedroom to reduce their number, and expressed concerns about increased traffic and street parking issues, construction noise, adjacent property owners’ privacy, and design that reflects the neighbourhood’s character, the report indicated.

Toronto city council will vote on the matter at its Jan. 31 meeting.