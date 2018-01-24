West Toronto councillors discuss First Nations Park update next month

West Toronto councillors will discuss the status of negotiations with Hydro One for the use of a hydro right-of-way for a First Nations Park in Emery Village next month.

Etobicoke York community council deferred discussion of a December city parks, forestry and recreation staff report until its Feb. 21 meeting.

York West Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti, who represents the area, moved the deferral motion and told councillors three First Nations representatives would like to attend that discussion.

Stacey LaForme, chief of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, Grand Chief Konrad Sioui of Huron-Wendat First Nation and Coun. Robert Johnson of Six Nations expressed gratitude for the First Nations Park plan at community council’s September 2017 meeting.