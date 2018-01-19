Ontario to fund new Holy Angels Catholic School

A new Holy Angels Catholic School is on the horizon, part of the Ontario government's plan to spend $784 million this year to build or renovate 79 schools across the province, including the development of child-care centres in schools, with plans to create 2,700 new child-care spaces.

The Catholic elementary school in The Queensway and Islington Avenue area was built in 1960 to accommodate 350 students. Today, the school has five portables and an enrolment of nearly 550 students from kindergarten to Grade 8, school board officials said.

The new Holy Angels Catholic School is expected to be a state-of-the-art building with new classrooms, a larger and fully equipped gymnasium, with larger playgrounds and green space, school board officials said.

Ministry of Education officials expect to provide specific funding and project details for the new Holy Angels Catholic School later this month.