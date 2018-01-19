Video of suspect released after attempted break-in in North York

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man unsuccessfully tried to break into a residence in North York.

According to police, a man approached and unsuccessfully tried to enter a residence from the back, triggering an alarm, in the area of Lawrence and Marlee avenues at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. The man fled a short time later.

Police released security camera video of a suspect Friday, Jan. 19.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 13 Division police at 416-808-1300. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

