Mississauga man charged with murder in death of man in Scarborough

A Mississauga man has been charged with murder in the death of a Toronto man in a Scarborough apartment building in December.

Malique Ellis, 21, of Toronto, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 3121 Eglinton Ave. E. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henok Mebratu, 24, of Mississauga, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 18 and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Toronto police homicide investigators at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

