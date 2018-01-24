Toronto police issue apology after news release photo mix-up

Toronto police attached wrong photos this month to two news releases they posted, one involving a missing person and the other relating to a sexual assault suspect.

“It should not happen. I think that’s clear,” police spokesperson Mark Pugash said in an interview. “And our responsibility … is that as soon as we become aware, we take immediate steps to correct the situation. That’s what we did.”

On Jan. 14, police posted a photo of an American singer-songwriter alongside a release about a man wanted for assault.

A short time later, police tweeted that the “news release on our website that was released at 9:39 this morning for the wanted male for sexual assault has the wrong photo attached. A new photo and press release will be released shortly.”

The new press release was posted at 1:39 p.m. with an apology: “The Toronto Police Service first posted this release at 9:39 a.m. today. It included an incorrect photograph. As soon as we became aware, we removed the release and the incorrect photograph and notified the public. We apologize for this error. The correct photograph is now attached.”

That was not the first photo mix-up police dealt with this month.

An incorrect photo was attached to a missing person news release that was posted at 8:29 a.m. Jan. 9.

A short time later, the photo was taken down. The missing person was also found.

A man with the same last name, but different first name as the missing man contacted Metroland Media Toronto and said the missing person photo was of him and that he wasn’t lost.

When contacted, police also confirmed the photo mix-up.