Two men dead, two in serious condition after shooting in Etobicoke

Two men are dead and two others are in hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Etobicoke early Friday.

The victims were reportedly in a vehicle at the time of the gunfire.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene, at West Deane Park Drive and Rabbit Lane in The East Mall and Rathburn Road area, at 12:39 a.m. Jan. 19.

“There were four victims. Two were pronounced (dead) at the scene and two were transported to a trauma centre by emergency run,” Const. Caroline de Kloet said.