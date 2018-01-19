Missing woman, 19, last seen in Toronto's North York area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old woman last seen in North York.

Alexandra Campos was last seen in the area of Sheppard and Arleta avenues, which is near Sheppard and Jane Street, Tuesday, Jan. 16.

She was described by police as five-foot-two and 130 pounds with a tanned complexion and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, grey trackpants and black running shoes.

Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Jan. 18, noting investigators are concerned for her safety.