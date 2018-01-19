TTC approves weekend summer bus to Bluffer's Park in Scarborough

For the first time this summer, visitors to Bluffer's Park in Scarborough may be able to take a Toronto Transit Commission bus down the winding road to the water.

The Toronto Transit Commission has approved a plan to run a bus route between Kennedy Station on line 2 and Bluffer's Park – starting May 13, on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays only, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., about every 15 to 20 minutes.

That frequency is richer than the TTC's service standards indicate, but it will share costs of the program with the city's parks, forestry and recreation department to boost service in the name of providing equal access.

Currently, the only way to access the park is down a steep roadway running nearly two kilometres, either on foot or by automobile or bicycle. But the park itself has limited parking of 560 spots and on weekends it frequently fills up by late morning. At that point, parks staff have to close the roads to vehicular access.

Local Ward 43 (Scarborough East) Coun. Paul Ainslie had made the request a year ago to get bus service to the park, and on January 18, he told the TTC that the need for a transit option was dire. He described the roadway – narrow and twisty, and so steep that there are numerous “escape ramps, for cars so if you're going too fast and your brakes fail there's a number of stops you're expected to take to escape. Biking is next to impossible because the road slopes off to the side into ditches.”

In the summer months at peak, park attendance is estimated to be between 4,900 and 6,500 on Saturdays and Sunday, and Scarborough Centre councillor and TTC commissioner Glenn De Baeremaeker said that the bus service could effectively double that attendance. He said as it is, “on any given day you have hundreds of people who just walk down that road to the bottom. It is extremely dangerous because people are within one foot of cars and bicycles.”

For all that, the buses servicing the park will be fuller some times than others. Ridership is expected to be between 480 and 650 trips per day, which will put the ridership in the middle of the lower, subsidized routes that the TTC runs to other city parks. The 92 Woodbine South bus that services the Ashbridges Bay Beach has an average of 950 riders a day, while the 121 Fort York-Esplanade bus servicing Cherry Beach has 500 riders a day and the 30 Lambton bus servicing High Park has just 125 riders per day.

Commissioner and Etobicoke Centre Coun. John Campbell tried to convince the TTC shorten the season for the bus, from June 30 to Sept. 8, but commissioners overruled him and went with the staff recommendation.

The pilot project for the seasonal service will cost $187,500 to operate weekends and holidays starting May 13 and finishing Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 8.