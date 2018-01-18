Murder charge laid in disappearances of men from Toronto's Gay Village

An East York man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Project Prism, the investigation into the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen from Toronto’s Gay Village.
Toronto police said that they made “significant progress” in the case on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and the investigation moved quickly from there.
At 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, police arrested 66-year-old Bruce McArthur, a self-employed landscaper who lives in the Thorncliffe Park community.
“We believe he is responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsman, and we believe he’s responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified. In other words, we believe there are other victims,” Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga alleged during a news conference Thursday. “As of right now, interviews are taking place and police have secured five properties, four in Toronto and one in Madoc, connected to Bruce McArthur.”
At this stage of the investigation, said Idsinga, police are “most concerned with identifying other victims.”
No bodies have yet been found in the investigation.
“We’re actively looking for them. We’re conducting these search warrants (at McArthur's properties) in efforts to locate the bodies,” Idsinga said.
Kinsman, 49, was reported missing by a neighbour on June 28, two days after he was last seen near his Winchester Street home. He was described as white, 6’2”-to-6’4” tall and 220 pounds with brown hair, a full beard and tattoos of “Queer” on his right arm and an expletive on the right side of his chest.
Esen, 44, was reported missing by a friend on April 30 and was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. April 14 near Bloor Street and Ted Rogers Way, east of Church Street.
Both men are familiar with the Church and Wellesley area and were active on social media dating applications, police said.
“Mr. McArthur was on some dating app websites and the victims were as well,” Idsinga alleged. “I’m not going to divulge exactly what those websites are. We’re still digging into that.”
Idsinga alleged McArthur had a relationship with Kinsman “for some time.”
He said he didn’t know what the accused’s “exact relationship” was with Esen.
Police had been investigating McArthur for several months, Idsinga alleged.
Project Prism, which was formed August 14, is comprised of an officer from the homicide squad, an officer from the sex crimes unit and six members of 51 Division, three of whom were also members of Project Houston, an 18-month investigation that began in November 2012 focusing on the disappearances of three other men with ties to the Church and Wellesley area: Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam, Abdulbasir “Basir” Faizi and Majeed “Hamid” Kayhan.
Project Houston failed to determine what happened to the three men.
The disappearance of Kinsman generated a great deal of community interest, with local residents organizing and participating in searches. Police had also conducted searches, utilizing resources from the mounted and canine units. On one occasion, a drone was also used.
Idsinga alleged police have a “pretty good idea of what the cause of death is” in the case, though he declined to elaborate.
At a news conference Dec. 8, police said they interviewed 10 witnesses and had completed 42 “actions or tasks” in the Esen case, while 52 witnesses were interviewed and 183 “actions or tasks” were completed in the Kinsman investigation.
At the time, police said they didn’t believe a serial killer was behind the disappearances.
“In policing, what we do is we follow the evidence and what I said at the time … was accurate at that time,” Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at Thursday’s news conference. “One of our roles is to listen to the community, and this is a classic example of that. It was through the community continuously talking to us and making us aware (that) gave us a greater focus.”
Saunders thanked members of the Church and Wellesley community for their help in the case.
“It’s their level of cooperation and information sharing that has allowed us to reach this conclusion,” he said. “The allegations are we’ve apprehended someone that has done tremendous harm to the city.”
Idsinga said investigators are asking for “continued assistance” in the case.
He said police aren’t releasing a photo of the accused “in order to protect the integrity of any witness statements or other information that may come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Project Prism tip line at 416-808-2021 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
