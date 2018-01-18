Murder charge laid in disappearances of men from Toronto's Gay Village

“Mr. McArthur was on some dating app websites and the victims were as well,” Idsinga alleged. “I’m not going to divulge exactly what those websites are. We’re still digging into that.”

Idsinga alleged McArthur had a relationship with Kinsman “for some time.”

He said he didn’t know what the accused’s “exact relationship” was with Esen.

Police had been investigating McArthur for several months, Idsinga alleged.

Project Prism, which was formed August 14, is comprised of an officer from the homicide squad, an officer from the sex crimes unit and six members of 51 Division, three of whom were also members of Project Houston, an 18-month investigation that began in November 2012 focusing on the disappearances of three other men with ties to the Church and Wellesley area: Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam, Abdulbasir “Basir” Faizi and Majeed “Hamid” Kayhan.

Project Houston failed to determine what happened to the three men.

The disappearance of Kinsman generated a great deal of community interest, with local residents organizing and participating in searches. Police had also conducted searches, utilizing resources from the mounted and canine units. On one occasion, a drone was also used.

Idsinga alleged police have a “pretty good idea of what the cause of death is” in the case, though he declined to elaborate.

At a news conference Dec. 8, police said they interviewed 10 witnesses and had completed 42 “actions or tasks” in the Esen case, while 52 witnesses were interviewed and 183 “actions or tasks” were completed in the Kinsman investigation.

At the time, police said they didn’t believe a serial killer was behind the disappearances.

“In policing, what we do is we follow the evidence and what I said at the time … was accurate at that time,” Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at Thursday’s news conference. “One of our roles is to listen to the community, and this is a classic example of that. It was through the community continuously talking to us and making us aware (that) gave us a greater focus.”

Saunders thanked members of the Church and Wellesley community for their help in the case.

“It’s their level of cooperation and information sharing that has allowed us to reach this conclusion,” he said. “The allegations are we’ve apprehended someone that has done tremendous harm to the city.”

Idsinga said investigators are asking for “continued assistance” in the case.

He said police aren’t releasing a photo of the accused “in order to protect the integrity of any witness statements or other information that may come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Project Prism tip line at 416-808-2021 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).