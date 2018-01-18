Missing man last seen in Etobicoke's Mimico area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old man last seen in Etobicoke’s Mimico area.
Jerome Mobley was last seen in the area of Horner and Evans avenues at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.
He was described by police as between five-foot-ten and six-foot with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants and black boots.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Thursday, Jan. 18, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 11 Division police at 416-808-1100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
