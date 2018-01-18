Missing man last seen in Etobicoke's Mimico area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old man last seen in Etobicoke’s Mimico area.

Jerome Mobley was last seen in the area of Horner and Evans avenues at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

He was described by police as between five-foot-ten and six-foot with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants and black boots.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Thursday, Jan. 18, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.