Community weighs in on design of new Junction Triangle library

For Scott Dobson, the tiny Perth/Dupont library in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood is “the beating heart” of the area.

“It really is a crossroads where people meet, discuss, collaborate and get to know their neighbours,” he told Metroland Media Toronto.

A new 10,000-square-foot library will replace the 3,600-sq. ft. location in the near future, which Dobson said will make it “a bigger focal point in the community than it already is.”

He was one of dozens of residents who showed up to Perth/Dupont Jan. 17 for a community meeting to start the design process for the new branch.

It’s part of a 14-storey mixed-use condominium project at Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue built by developer TAS and will replace the existing branch, which is currently one of the smallest libraries in Toronto Public Library’s (TPL) network.

The library will be designed by Building Arts Architects, which has done work for TPL in the past.

“I think the thing the new space could do that this space couldn’t do is be multi-purpose,” Dobson said. “The space can adapt to different uses all within, say, the same day so that something for a large number of people could happen, then on the same day, a bunch of little events could happen so the library can be able to shift its ability to accommodate different sizes of collaboration, and that means it will be able to serve way more people than this branch.”

The latest design shows the library’s entrance at the corner of Dupont and Campbell. It will be on one floor and will provide lots of natural light due to large glass windows.

Perth/Dupont will remain open during construction, which is expected to start in the spring and finish by 2021.

Jason Lewis, who lives near the new location, said he sees an opportunity to make the library unique.