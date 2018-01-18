Toronto man charged with murder in Wakunda Place apartment death

A Toronto man has been charged with murder in the death of another man in a Wakunda Place apartment building in October.

Toronto police were called to the building in the area of Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive at 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Responding officers found a man suffering from significant trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was later determined to be stab wounds to the torso.

The victim was identified as Henryk Dabrowski, 60, of Toronto.

Gary Seymour Scott, 37, of Toronto, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 17 and charged with second-degree murder.

