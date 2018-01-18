Woman violently robbed at ATM in Toronto's Kensington Market area

Toronto police have released security camera images in the hopes of identifying a suspect in a violent robbery in the Kensington Market area.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was using an ATM near Kensington Avenue and St. Andrew Street when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The woman was thrown to the ground, assaulted and robbed of cash. The suspect then fled.

He is described as 25-to-27 years old and 5’7”-to-5’10” tall with an average build, blue eyes, long straight nose, reddish moustache and beard. He wore a beige hooded jacket, navy toque, dark jeans and black footwear with white soles.