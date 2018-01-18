Missing Durham senior may be downtown Toronto near Eaton Centre

A missing Whitby senior, who has Alzheimer's, may be in downtown Toronto.

James Pearson, 89, was last seen in Whitby Saturday, Jan. 13. Durham Regional Police said he is believed to be lost and having trouble making his way back home.

“It is possible he is in the Whitby area, but he also could have boarded a GO Train and headed to Toronto,” police said in a news release. “Pearson has been known to visit the downtown area near the Easton Centre.”

Pearson is white, 5’5” tall and 110 pounds with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a heavy dark knee-length coat, khaki pants, red-white-and-blue New York Giants toque, tinted glasses and boots. He could also possibly be wearing white running shoes and grey track pants.