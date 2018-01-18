UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Mississauga found after Toronto police appeal

A missing 37-year-old man last seen in Mississauga has been found, following an appeal from Toronto police to help locate him.

Tyler Miller had last seen in the area of Hurontario Street and Matthews Gate at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

He was described by police as six-foot-two and 160 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes, full beard and shoulder-length straight brown hair. He had been last seen wearing a black-and-red T-shirt, black jeans, red bomber jacket and red-and-white toque.

Toronto police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 17. On Thursday, Jan. 18, police announced he had been found and thanked those who assisted with the search.