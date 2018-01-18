Toronto police seek help finding missing man last seen in Mississauga

Toronto police from Etobicoke’s 22 Division are seeking help finding a missing 37-year-old man.

Tyler Miller was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, near Hurontario Street and Matthews Gate in Mississauga.

He is 6’2” tall and 160 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and shoulder-length straight brown hair. He has a full beard and was last seen wearing a black-and-red T-shirt, black jeans, red bomber jacket and red-and-white toque.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 22 Division at 416-808-2200. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).