Mayor Tory supports six lane Yonge Street, bike lanes on Beecroft

Mayor John Tory said he won't be supporting separated bike lanes on Yonge Street in North York, contrary to recommendations by city staff going to Friday's Public Works and Infrastructure Committee meeting.
Instead, Tory said he'll be pushing for the alternate recommendations in the $51 million REimagining Yonge Street report going to the Jan. 19 meeting, that would see improvements of sidewalks and the median on Yonge Street between Sheppard Avenue and Finch Avenue, but move bike lanes to Beecroft Avenue, just a block to the west of Yonge.
“I strongly support the reconstruction of Yonge Street, which is a necessity,” Tory told reporters Jan. 17. “I strongly support the improvements to the public realm, which means bigger and better sidewalks and so on. I strongly support bike lanes, but I believe those bike lanes should be installed on the street one to the west, which is Beecroft and I do not believe that Yonge Street should have two lanes of traffic taken out. I just think we can achieve the beautification of Yonge Street, we can achieve better bicycle transportation infrastructure without taking two lanes of traffic out in an area that has been identified in the city’s own reports as one of the most difficult areas to manage traffic in the whole city.”
The Beecroft option would mean Yonge Street would remain as a six lane roadway, rather than being reduced to four lanes under the staff plan.
That plan has the backing not only of staff, but also cycling advocates, some local ratepayer organizations and Willowdale Councillor John Filion, who maintains the bike lanes are the only way for Yonge Street to become a proper main street for the communities on either side.
“The future of that area depends on it,” said Filion. “It's an area that desperately needs a main street and it doesn't have one. What it has is a sea of highrises with a six lane highway running down the middle. It just desperately needs to be transformed.”
Filion sees the growing community of householders and condominium dwellers being able to enjoy the street as a “gathering spot,” as many already make use of the three TTC subway stops along Yonge Street for their transportation needs.
“But it's not any kind of a gathering spot,” he said. “It could be Willowdale's main street. That's what it was many years ago and it could be that again. But you need to completely change the environment on that street.”
Critics argue the narrowing of Yonge Street at Sheppard and Finch would simply result in even more congestion than already exists at what might be the most travelled stretch of the world's longest street.
But Filion, and city staff, argue because of the so-called ring road planned more than 20 years ago and nearly complete, running parallel to Yonge on the east and west, local residents at least have options to avoid the congestion on Yonge and get home quickly.
“Once it's completed you'll have a well-functioning service road with lots of capacity for local residents,” he said. “So if you're in afternoon rush hour and it is congested, you have an alternate route.”
He said it would also be possible to institute turn prohibitions at Yonge and Sheppard because the service road could handle turning traffic.
And finally, Filion argued with the imminent arrival of driverless cars, residents will have less and less need to operate their own motor vehicles.
“(Driverless cars) will totally transform all of the densely populated urban areas on top of subway lines,” he said. “Why would you want to own a car if you can call up a driverless Uber for a few dollars to drop you off right where you're going?... The kind of people moving into North York Centre are not going to want to own cars. Everything is going to change and this is an assessment for the next 60 years. You can't just replicate what you built 60 years ago and think that will work for the next 60 years.”
Filion said he was hopeful Tory could be persuaded to change his mind on the bike lanes by the time the matter comes before Toronto Council Jan. 31.
“I'm an optimist, so you know, I'm hoping the Mayor will do the right thing and support staff,” Filion said.
