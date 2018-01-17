Toronto Mayor John Tory, Coun. Grimes favour Park Lawn transit hub

Like many Humber Bay Shores residents, First Capital would also like to see a transit hub on its 27-acre lands.

“We knew transit and traffic congestion was an issue going in, which means there is an opportunity to improve it,” Shpigel said in a previous interview. “We believe our property’s size is a very suitable area to host a GO station. We believe we can be the solution to it.”

Mondelez Canada, the property’s previous owner, filed an OMB appeal after Toronto council rejected its rezoning bid.

Grimes agreed with Tory, saying Humber Bay Shores needs a transit hub at Park Lawn.

“I think there’s an opportunity for both,” Grimes told reporters, adding the Christie property is zoned employment lands, the city wants to keep it that way, and there is potential to bring jobs to the site.

“I think when they develop it, they’re going to need to have transit to attract people to those office jobs. I think there’s room for both. As you look in the future, I think there’s an opportunity.”

The Etobicoke councillor said there is momentum for building transit on Park Lawn.

“I asked local (provincial) representative Peter Milczyn to make it a priority, and (Toronto) council a few meeting ago has recognized that as an important piece of transit in Toronto,” Grimes told reporters.

Grimes said he “does not support the closure of Mimico GO Station,” in response to a reporter’s question.

Last November, Toronto council identified a GO station at Park Lawn Road as a priority for a new regional express rail station, to service the already-congested Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood.

“People at Humber Bay Shores are screaming because they can't move – it's congested,” Grimes said during the Nov. 5 Toronto council meeting, at which he brought forward the priority as a council member’s motion.

A day earlier, Grimes had persuaded his council colleagues to ask the city’s chief planner not to approve any more development in Humber Bay Shores, even as the city remains embroiled in the OMB appeal of the former Mr. Christie’s lands.

Grimes said at that council meeting that Park Lawn transit station needs to happen sooner rather than later.

Grimes noted Humber Bay Shores has seen 30,000 more people moving in to the area in the past decade, and it remains woefully under-serviced by public transportation.

-With files from David Nickle