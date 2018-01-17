Missing man, 25, last seen in Toronto's West Queen West area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the West Queen West area.

Jordan Russell was last seen in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 10.

He was described by police as five-foot-eleven with a medium build, long beard and short black hair. No clothing description is available.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 17, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.