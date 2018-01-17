Toronto police's new 54/55 Division slated for Coxwell and Danforth

The new amalgamated 54-55 Division police station will be located at Coxwell and Danforth avenues on surplus Toronto Transit Commssion lands, if Toronto council approves a report from city staff at the end of the month.

The station would be built on the site of the TTC's Danforth Garage at 1627 Danforth Ave. – a site selected after the police's Transformational Task Force recommended the consolidation of 54 Division at 41 Cranfield Rd. and 55 Division at 101 Coxwell Ave.

The selection came with the assistance of various city departments and agencies, including the Toronto Realty Agency.

Last year, the group narrowed site selection down to three sites: the Danforth Garage, the East York Civic Centre at 850 Coxwell Ave. and the existing 55 Division station.